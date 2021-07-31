Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,607,603.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

