Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 1,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

