Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $116.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

LDOS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. 576,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

