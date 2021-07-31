LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 19.12%.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. 97,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.52.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.