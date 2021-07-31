LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $28.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of LC stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LendingClub by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 541,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

