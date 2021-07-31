Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Leslie’s stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 57.98. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 36.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 51.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 1,497,042 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

