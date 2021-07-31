Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.29. 3,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,052. The company has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

LEVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

