Liberum Capital Increases Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 9,200

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,420 ($110.01) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,393.04. The firm has a market cap of £11.75 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,446 ($110.35).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

