Liberum Capital Increases Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 9,200

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,420 ($110.01) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,393.04. The firm has a market cap of £11.75 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,446 ($110.35).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

