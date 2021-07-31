Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Update

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Lida Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Lida Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
About Lida Resources
