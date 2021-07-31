Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Life Storage stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

