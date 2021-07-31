Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

LECO opened at $139.43 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

