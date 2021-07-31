Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Down 25.2% in July

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 529,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,017. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

