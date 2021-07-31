Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Reaches $373.69 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $373.69 million and approximately $45.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00007223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00039379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016925 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,629,276 coins and its circulating supply is 128,710,948 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.