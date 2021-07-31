Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

