LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $86.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.