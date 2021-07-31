LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.
NASDAQ LIVN opened at $86.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.
