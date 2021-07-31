Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $69,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIXT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 189,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

