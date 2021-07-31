LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.
Shares of LKQ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.
LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
