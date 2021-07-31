LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

