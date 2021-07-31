LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.
NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84. LKQ has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.
In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
