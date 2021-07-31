LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84. LKQ has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

