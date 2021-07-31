Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG opened at $2.49 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.