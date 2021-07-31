Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$91.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on L. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE L opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.17. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.