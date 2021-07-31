Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 55,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $565,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $605,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

