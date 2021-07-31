Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $55.44 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

