LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. The stock had a trading volume of 773,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,131. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.05.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

