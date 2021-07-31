LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 565,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,180. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

