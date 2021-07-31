Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

LUNA opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $387.41 million, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

