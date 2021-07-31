Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

