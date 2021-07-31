Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.75.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

