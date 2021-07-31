Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Head-To-Head Survey

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 48.49% -44.73% 35.49%

This table compares Luokung Technology and VeriSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.26 million 22.46 -$39.87 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.27 billion 19.13 $814.89 million $7.07 30.60

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Luokung Technology and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus target price of $245.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Summary

VeriSign beats Luokung Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

