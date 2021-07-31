Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Short Interest Up 50.6% in July

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LDL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 172,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99. Lydall has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.83 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lydall by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 96,843 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Lydall by 5.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lydall by 77.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

