Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Short Interest Up 50.6% in July

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of LDL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 172,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99. Lydall has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.83 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Lydall Company Profile
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
