Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Issues Earnings Results

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Lydall has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.