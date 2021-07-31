MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.07 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 509,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,971. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

