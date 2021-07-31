Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 35.90%.

NYSE MMP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 1,405,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

