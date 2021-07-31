Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Shares of MJDLF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.