Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of MJDLF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

