MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

