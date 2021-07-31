Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 191.93 ($2.51).

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 197.95 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 534.76. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

