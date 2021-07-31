Man Group plc Buys 2,127 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,852,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,490. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.