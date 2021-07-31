Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105,980 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after acquiring an additional 543,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,805,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 353,614 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

