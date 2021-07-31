Man Group plc Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $744.05 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $554.26 and a 1-year high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $707.23. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.41. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.67.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

