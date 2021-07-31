Man Group plc Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,883 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

