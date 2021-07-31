Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

