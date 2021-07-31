Man Group plc Sells 298 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.52 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.