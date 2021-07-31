Man Group plc Sells 3,494 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

