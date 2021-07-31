Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Shares of MN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 133,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,287. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $156.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

