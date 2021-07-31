Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 13.82%.
Shares of MN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 133,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,287. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $156.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.
About Manning & Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
