Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 391,137 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

