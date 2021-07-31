Marina Wolfson Acquires 3,750 Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) SVP Marina Wolfson acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BiomX in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter worth about $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.