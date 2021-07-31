MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MarineMax were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after acquiring an additional 782,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZO opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

