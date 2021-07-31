Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Update

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

DRKOF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12. Martello Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.