Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

