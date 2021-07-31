Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $385.94 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.