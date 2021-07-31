Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.44.

NYSE MA traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.94. 2,533,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

